UK shows commitment to increase trade with Zim

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The United Kingdom is committed to enhancing trade with Zimbabwe, Westminster Africa Business Group chairman and Member of Parliament for Tewkesbury Laurence Roberston has said.

In an interview after a closed-door meeting with President Mnangagwa today, Mr Robertson said their visit to Zimbabwe had shown that both Harare and London were interested in increasing cooperation.

“The Westminster Africa Business Group exists to promote trade between the African continent and the UK and also use politics to sort of promote that trade.

“So, we are here to pay a courtesy call on the President and a number of other Ministers while we are in Zimbabwe with a view to looking to how we can increase trade, cooperation, and friendship between our two countries.

“It’s been a very short visit but a very very good visit, we have been welcomed very warmly and the words that have been used are very encouraging so it’s really good to be here,” he said.