UK mining firm Marula casts net wider in Zim

Marula Mining has invested in a number of countries in Africa, including Blesberg Mine (Pictured) in South Africa

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based mining group, Marula Mining, has expanded its target areas of interest in Zimbabwe to copper mining, as it searches for attractive near-term mining opportunities in the country.

The group is already working on plans to establish a value-added lithium operation in Bikita, Masvingo Province through its local subsidiary, Muchai Mining (Pvt) Limited.

Marula Mining chief executive officer, Jason Brewer said: “It is great to see the Muchai Mining Zimbabwe team advancing the company’s strategy and progressing our plans to secure high-value lithium and copper assets.

“The ongoing discussions demonstrate our commitment to expanding our project interests in the region and we are excited about the immediate and long-term potential that Zimbabwe offers Marula in its fast-developing and highly attractive lithium sector in particular.

“The opportunity to actively participate in Zimbabwe’s lithium sector is one the company is very keen to progress, to create value for all stakeholders.”

He said it was pleasing to see how the international mining community and investors were looking at Zimbabwe’s lithium sector and making significant investments in new mine development.

Lithium has particularly been the biggest area of interest in Zimbabwe’s mining interest due to the growing demand for the batteries mineral, as the world shifts to clean energy electrical cars.

Lately, there has been massive interest from foreign investors, particularly from China to invest in Zimbabwe’s mining industry targeting minerals such as lithium, gold, coal, chrome, and coal-bed methane gas.

“Marula Mining remains dedicated to its strategic growth objectives and continues to seek possibilities for value creation for the company, its partners, and stakeholders.

“The company is focused on securing near-term and advanced lithium and copper mining and development opportunities in the country’s highly attractive battery metals sector,” Mr Brewer said.

Marula, which already has operations in South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania, is an African-focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high-value mining projects in Africa.

In South Africa, the group has interests in lithium and tantalum, in Zambia it is invested in copper and graphite extraction while in Tanzania Marula has interests in graphite extraction. The firm’s strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa.