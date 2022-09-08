UK appoints first black treasury head

LONDON. – Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, is taking over as head of the British Treasury with the onerous task of trying to pull the UK out of a serious cost of living crisis without plunging the public finances into the abyss.

Kwarteng was born in the UK in 1975, but his parents came to the UK from Ghana in the 1960s as students. He is the country’s first black Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He takes over from Nadhim Zahawi, an Iraqi-born Kurd, who himself succeeded Rishi Sunak, of Indian origin, and Sajid Javid, with Pakistani roots.

Kwarteng attended the prestigious Eton College after gaining a scholarship, and later went on to study at Cambridge University and Harvard.

He also holds a PhD in economic history, in the tradition of his father, who was an economist.

His appointment has been reported widely in Ghanaian media and some Ghanaians online have been celebrating the historic moment. – BBC.com