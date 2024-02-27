Uhuru preps sub-committees reactivated

In an interview with New Ziana, provincial State functions committee chairperson, who is also Manicaland province permanent secretary, Mr Abiot Maronge, said all sub-committees are now in place with various equipment being mobilised to prepare the venue.

Preparations for this year’s Independence Day celebrations to be held in Manicaland province have started in earnest with all provincial sub-committees being re-activated and ready to commence work, an official said yesterday.

In an interview with New Ziana, provincial State functions committee chairperson, who is also Manicaland province permanent secretary, Mr Abiot Maronge, said all sub-committees are now in place with various equipment being mobilised to prepare the venue.

Mr Maronge, however, declined to disclose the venue for the event, saying it will be officially announced during the post-Cabinet media briefing today.

He said several venues across the province had been proposed with the final choice being announced today.

Most of the equipment would be sourced from local authorities in the province as well as other public entities, he said.

“Starting tomorrow all our technical teams will be on the ground to start the work to develop the site.

“Publicity is also going on across the province and by the time we get to the actual date every resident of the province will be ready to attend,” said Mr Maronge, adding that by the end of this week a lot would have been achieved on the ground.

In light of the cholera outbreak sweeping across the country with Manicaland being one of the worst affected, Mr Maronge said plans were that no food will be prepared at the venue.

The proposal was that fast foods outlet will be engaged to provide food to all those who would attend the event, he said.

A soccer match will be played on the day while several musicians including sungura music maestro Alick Macheso are billed to perform, said Mr Maronge.

This year’s celebrations will be running under the theme, Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030.

In line with the Government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, celebrations and commemorations are now being held on a rotational basis, with Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central province hosting last year’s event. – New Ziana.