Uhuru Cup fever grips Mt Darwin

MEN AT WORK . . . Workmen put the final pieces together at Mupfure Stadium, housed at Mt Darwin High School, ahead of the Independence Trophy final between Dynamos and Highlanders set for next Tuesday — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Tadious Manyepo, recently in MT DARWIN

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Abson Kadungure is a budding footballer with a Mt Darwin-based social team, Vaccine Football Club.

The burly boy supports Dynamos in the local football scene but he has never, in his life, had a chance to watch the Glamour Boys in action.

He follows DeMbare closely and knows most of their current players through the media. This is a team he dreams, he will one day play for. So passionate he is about the game his aunt Liliosa Muzondo (44), a former teacher, says Kadungure is hardly home as he would be playing or watching football.

With a disadvantaged background, Kadungure hasn’t been sure when he would finally have the chance to witness his favourite Dynamos in action. But, for him and other Mt Darwin folks, the wait is finally over.

And the occasion will be grand too given the calibre of opposition the Harare giants will be facing. The Glamour Boys are scheduled to face-off against Highlanders in a historic Independence Trophy final at Mupfure Stadium housed at Mt Darwin High School on Tuesday next week. The clash between the country’s two biggest clubs will be part of the main Independence celebrations to be held in this part of the country for the first time since 1980. Government announced that the cup final will take place in Mashonaland Central as part of the ground-breaking commemorations in the province, in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

In fact, Mt Darwin will be the first place outside Harare and Bulawayo to host the main Uhuru commemorations in line with the Second Republic’s “leaving no one and no place behind” mantra.

And for Kadungure, his dream of watching his favourite team, whom he wants to play for in future has become true.

He is one of the 45 locals engaged by the Pfura Rural District Council to work on improving the Mupfure Stadium.

The latter is now 95 percent complete, according to experts on the ground, and it will be ready for both the celebrations and the epic showdown between Bosso and Dynamos.

“I am a footballer and I play for Vaccine FC which is based here in Mt Darwin. I am a midfielder but I am very comfortable playing any position.

“My dream has always been to play for Dynamos. But, my priority was first to see them in action,” said Kadungure.

“I can’t say how much I am to realise one of my dreams, which was always to watch Dynamos playing live. That Dynamos will be coming to play a team of Highlanders’ calibre in my own backyard has blown me away.

“I love football a lot and having the team that you like the most coming to play in your area and the thought of watching them against Highlanders, free of charge is an extremely good incentive.

“On top of that, I have been given an opportunity to work on the very turf Dynamos will be playing on after securing short-term employment from Pfura Rural District Council.

For Shillah Dalache, who has watched the Battle of Zimbabwe once at Rufaro Stadium in 2018, having yet another opportunity to witness the country’s biggest tie in her neighbourhood feels great.

“I can’t imagine that Dynamos and Highlanders are coming to play in Mt Darwin. Look, I am still to convince my faculties that these teams are really coming.

“But the truth is that they are coming to play here. Stars including Denver Mukamba, Frank Makarati and Taimon Mvula are coming here. We are extremely happy as people from Mt Darwin.

“This is a first for our community and we would like to thank the authorities for affording us with this rare opportunity. We know what it means for our community. Imagine some kids who have a dream to become a footballer seeing the star players right at their doorstep. It will inspire them to work hard and achieve their objectives.

“We are very grateful for being given a chance of this magnitude because surely having teams of Dynamos and Highlanders magnitude right in your room is a satisfying thing.

“I just hope Dynamos will win as the last and only time I watched them, they lost the match to Highlanders.”

Takunda Mutashu (28), a shop owner who also stocks football jerseys, said he is busy ordering Highlanders and Dynamos memorabilia for sale in the build-up to the event.

“I had a few Dynamos and Highlanders items in the shop last week but they are all sold out, thanks to the upcoming Independence Trophy match,” said Mutashu. “I have ordered more wares including replicas jerseys for both teams and I hope to push the sales.

“The feeling of having those teams coming to play in Mt Darwin is incredible. We are going to enjoy and for me, the benefits have since begun to show. I would like to thank the authorities for bringing the Independence celebrations to Mt Darwin.”

Dynamos and Highlanders have already been afforded more time to prepare for the historic encounter after their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match which was pencilled for Barbourfields tomorrow was shelved.

In fact, both teams are expected to be part of the Independence celebrations processions, which begin on April 16.

And the venue for the main commemorations and the big football match is currently receiving the final touch ups.

According to project supervisor, Chrispen Nyan’ombe, who was running around on the ground when The Herald paid a visit, over 55 000 people will be accommodated at the facility.

“We are preparing the venue such that we will have a 30 000-seater tent at one side, another 15 000-seater tent at one end and the VIP and VVIP tents will also accommodate 10 000 people.

“There will also be a children’s tent at the other end with more than 5 000 spectators,” said Nyan’ombe.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the turf is in a perfect condition. We have a borehole and Mupfure dam to use for watering the lawn.”

The pitch is looking good and by the time the two teams play, it is expected that all the few rough patches would have been levelled as the technicians are attending to those issues.

Modern change-rooms being constructed at the venue are also almost complete.

The dimensions of the pitch are also on point as per international standards with a length of 100m and 65m width. The nearby Pfura Stadium is also being attended to with that venue scheduled to host the children’s party and the musical gala both of which are part of the commemorations.