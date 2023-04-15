Uhuru Cup: Denver ruled out

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos were dealt a blow ahead of their Independence Trophy clash with traditional rivals Highlanders after four of their players, including fan favourite Denver Mukamba, were ruled out of the historic match in Mt Darwin on Tuesday because of injuries.

Mukamba played 90 minutes for the first time this season in Dynamos’ goalless draw against Cranborne Bullets last week.

But he has now joined the casualty ward which also has skipper Frank Makarati and midfielder Donald Mudadi, who both picked up knocks in that game. Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa said reserve goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa is also not making the trip to Mt Darwin.

But the DeMbare gaffer has pledged to field the strongest team available to him.

“Everyone who is registered is capable of playing. So basically we are going to field a strong team. The team that was going to play in the (postponed) league game is the same that will play in the cup game.

“So far we have goalkeeper Prince who is out, Denver is out, Frank is out and Donald Mudadi is out. The four of them are out of this cup game,” said Maruwa.

Dynamos are looking to respond in a big way after failing to win in their last two games which ended in goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Bullets.

Maruwa said he was looking to give Highlanders, who are holders of the Independence Trophy after beating his team 1-0 in last year’s final at Barbourfields, a good run for their money.

Bosso are also coming from a drab 0-0 draw with Chicken Inn.

“It’s Dynamos. You have to make sure that you are always at your best. The good thing is we are not conceding,” said Maruwa after the Bullets game.

“Even them, they didn’t win their last game (against Chicken Inn), did they? So basically we are going there with a positive mindset. Football is a game of pressure; winning, losing or drawing there is always pressure but as a team we always go out there with a positive mindset,” said Maruwa.

“The team is doing well. We managed eight points, which is eight out of a possible 12 points, which I think is good for us. We are in the right direction. Defensively we are doing well. Now we need to improve our finishing, of which I cannot say it’s that bad but we need to make sure we have the right combinations and try to create as many chances as we can,” said Maruwa.

The Glamour Boys are scheduled to face-off against Highlanders in a historic Independence Trophy final at Mupfure Stadium housed at Mt Darwin High School on Tuesday.

The clash between the country’s two biggest clubs will be part of the main Independence celebrations to be held in this part of the country for the first time since 1980.

Government announced that the cup final will take place in Mashonaland Central as part of the groundbreaking commemorations in the province, in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

In fact, Mt Darwin will be the first place outside Harare and Bulawayo to host the main Uhuru commemorations in line with the Second Republic’s “leaving no one and no place behind” mantra.

Dynamos and Highlanders have already been afforded more time to prepare for the historic encounter after their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match which was pencilled for Barbourfields today was shelved. The Independence Trophy holds so much significance to Zimbabwe because of its background.

But Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito was not happy with the postponement. Despite disappointment, Brito said Highlanders will send a full strength squad for the Independence Cup match against archrivals Dynamos.

“It’s a game where we’re facing the main rivals in the country. So we go to the cup as we did in the last games with a competitive team, we’ll make some changes but it will be a competitive team and we’ll field a starting XI that can give us a good result for that game.

“We had some feedback about the field. At the moment we can focus on the positive sides about the game. It’s a game that there are two rivals, with one common sponsor (Sakunda Holdings) who is doing everything for the two sides. The two teams have a strong history in Zimbabwe and we’ve to go there with a positive mind and bring positive vibes to the game,” said Brito.