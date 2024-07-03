Uganda’s coffee exports to Türkiye increase 2 200pc

By focusing on Uganda’s primary product—coffee, which Türkiye cannot easily substitute—the Mission effectively tapped into Türkiye’s burgeoning demand for high-quality coffee.

From a modest 2 000 bags (120 tonnes) in 2019, Uganda’s coffee exports to Türkiye surged to 44 000 bags (2 640 tonnes) in 2024.

This impressive growth is credited to the strategic initiatives of the Uganda Mission in Turkey, which has redefined its approach to investment, trade, and tourism.

By focusing on Uganda’s primary product—coffee, which Türkiye cannot easily substitute—the Mission effectively tapped into Türkiye’s burgeoning demand for high-quality coffee.

“Türkiye offers a significant opportunity for Ugandan coffee exporters, with its large population and growing economy making it an attractive market,” stated Julius Mwijutsya, counsellor in charge of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy at the Uganda Embassy in Ankara.

He added, “Given Türkiye’s economic potential and Uganda’s goal to expand its coffee exports, we concentrated on establishing a strong presence in the Turkish market. Our efforts yielded impressive results, with coffee exports from Uganda to Türkiye increasing from 2 000 bags in 2019 to 44 000 bags in 2024.” Ugandan coffee has gained popularity in Turkey due to its excellent intrinsic quality characteristics, with many varieties suitable for differentiated markets. In particular, there is a strong demand for Robusta coffees, especially Screen 18 and Screen 15, which Uganda can supply.

The Uganda Embassy in Ankara has been actively promoting Ugandan coffee in Türkiye, participating in the Coffex International Coffee Exhibition in Istanbul. – Business Insider Africa