Ugandan delegation jets in for week-long visit

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

A UGANDA People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Senior Command and Staff Course delegation is in the country for a week-long visit.

The visit is meant to afford participants an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the historical, political, defence, socio-economic and cultural sectors of Zimbabwe.

Head of delegation, Brigadier General Silver Muhwezi, said the visit was an important aspect to UPDF’s manpower development as it affords an opportunity for its officers to acquaint themselves with regional and international affairs.

“I am leading a delegation from Uganda whose main component are students who are undertaking Senior Grade 2 Command and Staff Course. 

“The purpose of us being here is part of the curriculum and studies on topics that are dealing with national and international studies, where we visit other countries to supplement our studies,” he said.

 As part of the studies, the delegation will today visit the National Museum and National Heroes Acre before going to Great Zimbabwe tomorrow.

