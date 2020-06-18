UEFA unveil Europa League plans

NYON. — UEFA have confirmed plans to finish the Europa League across four different German cities over 11 days, with the final to be held in Cologne on August 21.

The competition’s quarter-finals and semi-finals will now become one-legged affairs and will be played across Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between August 10 and August 21.

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on 10 July at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon.

The remaining last 16 games will be played on August 5 and 6. Six out of the eight first legs of the round of 16 games were contested while Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma was postponed.

Manchester United were the only British side to win their first leg after they thumped LASK 5-0, while Wolves managed a 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.

Rangers have it all to do to make it through to the last eight after Bayer Leverkusen beat them 3-1 in the first leg.

Football’s European governing body stated that the teams yet to play a last 16 game will now only play one leg instead of the usual two at a venue which will be confirmed.

Decisions about the venues for the last 16 ties will also be taken before the draw for the next knockout stages take place, early in July.

UEFA said on Wednesday: ‘A decision will be made in due course on whether these matches for which the first leg has already been played will be staged at the home team’s venue or in Germany.

‘Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma, whose first leg was also postponed, will be played as a single leg at a venue to be confirmed.’

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also said they would decide by mid-July whether fans could be present at the respective Champions League and Europa League tournaments.

He said: ‘If I would answer today, we don’t think we could have spectators at the Champions League or Europa League finals, but things are changing rapidly.

‘We will assess the situation at the beginning of July and we will see what the situation will be. It would be incompetent from us if we were to decide in advance about the situation.’

Ceferin also ruled out the possibility of this knockout-style tournament format being used in future seasons, even if it proves to be a hit.

‘It couldn’t be a suggestion for the future,’ he said.

‘It will be very interesting I’m sure, but we are forced to do it because the leagues need time to finish in July, so we have to do everything in August. That’s due to this Covid crisis and it’s not an idea for the future.’

Gdansk, which originally supposed to host this year’s showpiece, will now host the 2021 Europa League final instead, while Seville and Budapest will play hosts in following years.

The group stage draws for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will take place in Athens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre on October 1 and 2, 2020 respectively.

The 2020-21 knockout schedule remains and is unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. — Mailonline.