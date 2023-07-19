Uebert Angel lands top post

Herald Reporter

AMBASSADOR Uebert Angel has been appointed as the African Union’s Pan African Parliament Ambassador for Interfaith Dialogue and Humanitarian Affairs.

The appointment of Ambassador Uebert Angel to the esteemed position comes barely a year after President Mnangagwa appointed him as Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe, further solidifying his influential role in shaping the African continent.

The PAP of the (AU) African Union on June 20 recognised Ambassador Uebert Angel’s exceptional credentials, experience, and commitment to advancing interfaith dialogue and humanitarian causes and added another title to the list of his responsibilities.

Ambassador Uebert Angel is joining other three PAP Ambassadors who are already employed by the (AU) Pan African Parliament.

He will be one of five people representing various parts of the African continent who are leading projects to promote communication, mutual respect, and cooperation among people of different religions.

His experience in leading Spirit Embassy, a Christian organization with a global reach and a registered members who go well over 3,5 million as of their last count , provides him with deep insights into religious diversity and the promotion of mutual respect.

In his new capacity, Amb Uebert Angel will actively engage with religious leaders, government officials, and civil society organizations to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

He will emphasize the importance of religious tolerance, respect, and understanding as essential foundations for peaceful coexistence within African communities.

Additionally, Amb Angel will focus on strengthening humanitarian efforts across the African continent. Building on his exceptional track record as the founder of the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) which donated over US$7 million to countries in the southern region during the Covid-19 pandemic, 4 Million of which was donated within Zimbabwe, he will seek to leverage his experience and resources to provide relief and assistance to marginalized communities.

His philanthropic works also dovetail with the African Union’s mission of inclusive development and social upliftment.

It is expected that his unwavering dedication and diverse experience will undoubtedly bring about positive changes and create a platform for interfaith understanding and collaborative humanitarian efforts within the African continent.