UB40 featuring Ali Campbell arrive today

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Entertainment Editor

British reggae group, UB40, is expected at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon for their show tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The group, that will feature popular lead singer Ali Campbell, is expected to add colour to Africa Day celebrations.

In a recent tweet, Campbell confirmed the tour saying: “Zimbabwe, the show you have been waiting for, we cannot wait to party with you guys on 25th May.”

This will be the second time UB40 comes to Zimbabwe after making their maiden appearance in 1982, where the first show in Bulawayo was washed away, but they successfully held the second show at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

The group was to return in 1986 to hold two shows at Rufaro Stadium. UB40 is expected to share the stage with local artistes Sylent Nqo, Mimmie Tarukwana, DJ Chiweddar and The Voice South Africa 2017 runner-up, Josh Ansley.

Show organiser Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma Nehosho Promotions said in an interview that all was set for the show, which was almost sold out.

“They will land at 12:30pm tomorrow (today) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare. The band will then immediately go for the sound check, then check in at a local hotel for the show on Thursday.”

Wanyanya said everything was going according to the script.

“The gates open at 4:30pm and the first act will go on stage at 5pmsharp, that is Dj Chiwedaar, then followed by Mimmie Tarukwana. South African singer Josh Ansley will be on stage at 6:50pm then Sylent Nqo at 7:45pm to pave the way for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell,” he said.

Wanyanya said fans should ignore rumours that had been circulating to the effect that the group was no longer coming, and rely on official information from the organisers.

“Please ignore the rumours,” he said. “This performance is a full band set as you would see UB40 anywhere in the world. “Again, we have limited VIP access tickets which are now pegged at US$120.

“Those in the VIP will have their own cocktail deck and private ablutions. No cooler boxes are allowed in for all access from general to VIP. Fans are also expected to bring their own camp chairs if they like. For the senior citizens, (65 years and above) they have their own seating area.”

In the spirit of Africa Day, UB40 is expected to churn out hits, including “King”, a song that honours the fighting spirit of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, who fought against the oppression of blacks in the United States.

Other popular songs by UB40 include “Red Red Wine”, “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”, “Stand By Me”, “Sweet Sensation”, “Cherry Oh Baby” and “Tears From My Eyes”.

From Harare, UB40 will travel to South Africa where they will hold shows in Cape Town on 30 May, two shows in Durban on 1 and 2 June and Pretoria on 3 June.

UB40 started in Birmingham suburb of Moseley in 1979, taking their name from the form given to individuals claiming unemployment benefit. They then started putting an indigenous British slant on Jamaican reggae.

After reaching number four in the charts with “King/Food For Thought”, the multi-racial band released their debut album “Signing Off” in 1980.

During their career they have sold in excess of 70 million records and topped the UK singles chart on three occasions – with ‘‘Red Red Wine’’ in 1983; ‘‘I Got You Babe’’ (a duet between Ali and Pretenders singer and long-standing UB40 champion Chrissie Hynde) in 1985; and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You in 1993.

Two of those hits, ‘‘Red Red Wine’’ and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, also went to number one in the US.