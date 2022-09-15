UAE to partner Zimbabwe in youth empowerment

UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassim Qassimi posses for a picture with Zimbabwean youths in Harare

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken note of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and investment charm offensive and is keen to enhance relations in various aspects with Harare.

The UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jassim Qassimi said his country is committed to working with the country in its quest for youth empowerment.

UAE is one of the world’s top economies and its interest in doing business in Zimbabwe is a sign that significant capital is taking a keen interest in the awakening local economy which is being primed towards upper middle income earning status by 2030.

President Mnangagwa has personally been at the forefront of that investment drive aimed at unlocking the economy’s full potential for the benefit of the citizenry through his “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

Ambassador Qassimi gave local youths some encouraging strides his country has made in promoting youths.

“The government was keen to benefit from the latent energies of young people and enhance their role in the UAE and the region, as it appointed the youngest minister in the world, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, as Minister of Youth.

“The UAE is moving at an accelerated pace and steady steps to reach youth empowerment,” said Ambassador Qassimi.

“Actual examples of the government’s support for youth include the establishment of Emirates Youth Councils in cooperation with local and federal authorities, as well as youth circles that serve as a platform for discussing youth aspirations and challenges, and helping them to adopt practical solutions.”

Zimbabwe and UAE have created strong cooperation in recent times evidenced by the number of investment commitments made by investors from the UAE in several sectors.

The UAE plays a leading role at the global level to empower young people in various fields, and the world is watching the initiatives launched by the state in order to achieve this goal.