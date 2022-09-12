UAE creates opportunities for women, youth

UAE ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Qassimi (second from right) pose for a photo with some Zimbabwean women at an empowerment conference

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has created opportunities to empower Zimbabwean women and youths in exploring business prospects in UAE through collaborative efforts.

An office for Zimbabwean women and youths who wish to do their business in UAE has already been established and the country is engaging the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development on the empowerment drive.

Addressing attendants at the Women and Youth empowerment conference today, UAE ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Qassimi said their country was playing a pivotal role in spreading and consolidating tolerance locally, regionally and internationally.

“We have got a collaboration together to develop the events about Zimbabwean women and those in the UAE. We are also looking at the programmes and businesses we can develop together. We want to create opportunities on how we can develop public sectors and different sectors like agriculture and women’s business.

“We want to cover new things that are emerging in the economic sector. We now have to negotiate which programmes to do in Zimbabwe for our women as well. We want Zimbabwean women and the youths to come and explore opportunities in the UAE,” he said.

Ambassador Qassimi also said that they believed in the capability of young people to develop the world.

A beneficiary of the youth empowerment initiatives in UAE, Mr Royal Mabika said the country uplifts talent on youths and develops them in a remarkable way.

“UAE is a land full of opportunities to thousands of Zimbabweans and other people from all the corners of the world. I personally have seen the impact in my sports career. I have been given an opportunity to be the best among the UAE sports men and I have been given an opportunity to work in most UAE sports fields helping others,” he said.

Ms Florence Japajapa said the collaborative efforts between the Embassy of UAE and Zimbabwean women was creating endless opportunities for them.

“UAE gives opportunities to women to go and explore Dubai to look for business opportunities and we are working together with the UAE embassy to provide that stepping stop to get women to Dubai. This will drive women to do all kinds of businesses which they would have identified in the UAE,” she said.

Mrs Abigail Mapfumo from Totalfolio, an agro based company said: “I am here to pursue the opportunities that are being offered in UAE and we hope that we will be able to take advantage of the export initiative.”

Ms Chido Chitsiro said she was looking forward to benefiting from networking and to expand her women empowerment organisation.

“I have seen what the UAE has in terms of supporting projects, especially the sustainable projects. They have supported a lot of income generating projects for women that are in marginalised areas, said Ms Chitsiro.

The event was attended by the diplomats, business personal, women in business and youths among other attendants.