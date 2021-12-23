UAE commends Zimbabwe’s women empowerment initiatives

Ambassador Qasimi flanked by left, Shamwari Yemwanasikana founder and director Ms Ekenia Chifamba and Ms Tinevimbo Matambanadzo, founder of As I Am Foundation

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has commended Zimbabwe’s initiatives in women empowerment and is willing to join for further collaboration.

The praise was delivered by the UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Jassim Al Qasimi during a recent interactive discussion with women entrepreneurs from the local community.

“I would like to highlight that we recognize the great initiatives put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe in empowering women and fostering gender equality in all sectors. The results have been outstanding.”

The Emirates have also done well in this regard. Women in the UAE hold two-thirds of public sector jobs, with 30 percent in leadership roles and 15 percent in technical and academic roles.

“In 2017, the UAE had the highest number of women on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen with 19 Emirati women on the list,” said Ambassador Qasimi.

Both countries have already commenced cooperation in the empowerment of women to achieve gender parity.

Last month a local women empowerment group, Red Lipstick Revolution, signed a potentially defining Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai-based lobby group Evolvin Women.

The groups are involved in women empowerment initiatives, for the two to work together in identifying and training local women to secure jobs in Dubai.

Red Lipstick Revolution founder Dr Abigail Magwenzi said the deal will see result in the recruitment of 500 women and girls for training to get employment opportunities in Dubai’s hospitality and retail sectors.