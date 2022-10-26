U21 hockey team coach targets World Cup qualification

Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Under-21 women’s hockey team coach Brad Heuer says they are aiming the top two at the forthcoming Junior Africa Cup to advance to the Junior World Cup.

The top two teams per gender from the Africa Cup expected to take place next year in March progress to the global event.

The junior women’s squad is expected to begin preparation next month and Heuer said they have enough time to prepare the team for a podium finish.

“So I think we have enough time for March to get a podium finish.

“Obviously our goal is to finish first or second so we can qualify for the World Cup. But I am also going to be focusing a lot on South Africa and going to be looking for ways to beat them and come first in the Africa Cup.

“I think we do have enough time to prepare. I think we were fortunate in the sense that a lot of the girls have played together so I will have like basically a core group of about eight girls who have played together, either Ubnder-18s or they have played together at the last World Cup or in the national side.

“So (we are) fortunate in that they know each other, they know how to play together. And it’s really just about getting the other girls to fit in around those girls and obviously the more they play together now the better it’s going to be,” said Heuer.