Tzu Chi donates rice, blankets, soap to ZPCS

Taiwana Buddhist TZU Chi Foundation Director Chin Chaichu (left) handing over donations to ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General Social Ndanga while ZPCS Officer Commanding Harare Metropolitan Province Commissioner Gilbert Marange, Harare Central Prison Officer in Charge Makawa Matipuwa and other prisoners looks on in Harare yesterday.-Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Tina Musonza

Herald Correspondent

The Tzu Chi Foundation has donated an assortment of groceries and blankets to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) at the Harare Central Prison this afternoon.

Tzu Chi Foundation (Zimbabwe) director Mr Chin Chaichu said the donation comprised of 180 blankets made from recycled material, 400 x 10kg bags of rice, 10 boxes of bar soap destined for Harare Central Prison while 120 blankets, 120 bars of soap and 300x10kg bags of rice would go to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Mr Chaichu said the donations were targeted to assist inmates across the country.

“We are always willing to help. Whenever we see challenges, we always chip in. The Covid19-induced challenges have created an opportunity for us to donate. We are grateful to ZPCS for giving us the chance to handover our donations,” he said.

Responding after receiving the goods ZPCS Deputy Commissioner-General Social Ndanga (Support Services) said:

“Rehabilitation of our inmates is not done by the State alone but is a collaborative approach. As a stakeholder, you have responded kindly and brought these donations.

“We are grateful that you closed the gaps that we have as an organisation. We have numerous challenges due to the socio economic environment which we are facing as an organization but these donations will go a long way to provide for the inmates.”

An inmate who has seven years of his eight Moffat Kanyeta said the donations would go a long way in improving inmates’ lives.

“On behalf of other prisoners we thank you for the donations that you have made. We are also grateful for the work you are doing to complement what Government is doing in rehabilitating our lives. We hope you will continue giving us more donations,” said Kanyeta.

ZPCS public relations officer Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi welcomed the donation and said her organization cherished the relationship they have with Tzu Chi.

“We are grateful to have friends like Tzu Chi who always consider our needs and assist us. These goodies will go a long way to assist the inmates,” said Chief Supt Khanyezi.