TZ appoints new GM

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Tennis Zimbabwe have appointed veteran sports administrator Kupakwashe Mukurumbira as their new general manager.

This follows the resignation of Cliff Nhokwara two months ago.

The appointment is with effect from November 1.

And Mukurumbira who has been with the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board will be unveiled at a press conference expected to be held next week.

A press statement is also expected to be issued by Tennis Zimbabwe this week.

