Typocrafters commissions $1m plant

Bulawayo Bureau

THE country’s leading integrated media group, Zimpapers, yesterday re-opened Typocrafters and commissioned a $1 million exercise book making machine as part of efforts to contribute to the revival of industries and create employment.

This brings a new lease of life to Typocrafters, which has been closed for over seven years.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said she was excited about the development, which will see Typocrafters having a big impact on the education sector as exercise books will be available for distribution throughout the country.

She commended the Zimpapers board and management for responding positively to President Mnangagwa’s call to expand production, revive the economy and create jobs despite the prevailing economic challenges.

“The re-opening of Typocrafters today and the commissioning of the exercise book printing machine speaks to the opportunities that exist in the economy of our country and resonates well with the mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“When we call for investment, it’s not just foreign investment that we’re after. We need more domestic investment and Zimpapers has shown that it understands the message that we’re communicating.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said when businesses innovate and constantly think outside the box, the economy grows and employment is generated.

“The stationery printing unit will have a big impact on the education sector,” she said.

“By printing four million books every month, Typocrafters is set to take a big chunk of the market and this will positively affect the prices of books.”

Zimpapers general manager for the commercial printing division Mr Njabulo Nkomo said the decision to refurbish Typocraft was informed by the desire to be a truly national company with physical presence throughout the country.

Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube, Zimpapers board chairperson Mr Delma Lupepe and board member Ms Rejoice Nharaunda, as well as Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirai Deketeke and Zimpapers management were among those who attended yesterday’s launch.