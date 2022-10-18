Tynwald High School team dedicates victory to departed colleagues

The team that won gold XPRIZE Innovator award for developing an innovative solution to combat climate change.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Tynwald High School learners who were part of a six-member team that conquered the world in the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge competition in Geneva, Switzerland have dedicated their victory to six of their schoolmates who dies in a road accident in Nyanga on Friday night.

The team won the gold XPRIZE Innovator award for developing an innovative solution to combat climate change, days after losing six schoolmates in a tragic accident.

Speaking upon arrival from Switzerland, Makanaka Chimiso said, “As a team, we want to dedicate this precious and prestigious win to our fellow learners who succumbed to the horrific accident.”

A team member, Michael Mukwakwani, also dedicated the victory to their colleagues.

“Upon hearing about the tragedy, the team was on the verge of pulling out but the authorities urged us to compete and bring the trophy back home,” he said.

Another team member, Marlon Chipfakacha, said; “It is a tough time for us, but we would like to thank our coach and the school for facilitating our travel to all the competitions that we had till we triumphed on the global stage.”