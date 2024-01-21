Tyler ICU, Kamo Mphela and Dladla Mshunqisi to headline Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 Launch Show

Arts Correspondent

The countdown is almost over for the launch of the most disruptive season of Big Brother Mzansi ever, and the launch show is set to be nothing short of dynamic.

Kicking off the entertainment are sensational DJ and producer Tyler ICU and the energetic Amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela.

The night’s second performance will be from the powerhouse in the Gqom music scene, Dladla Mshunqisi ft Siboniso Shozi, Dj Tira, Blacks Jnr and Rockboy, who will surely get the audience entertained and ready for the season.

BBM show host, Lawrence Maleka will introduce the housemates on the night – a dynamic mix of fun, crazy and bold characters from diverse backgrounds. They are going to make an interesting cast that’s set to do the most to outwit each other to win the hearts of the audience and ultimately the grand prize of R2 million.

Mzansi, are you sure you are ready because starting this Sunday…S’ya Mosha!

Big Brother Mzansi is sponsored by LottoStar.