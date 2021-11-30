Two ZNA soldiers perish in Chiredzi road traffic accident

George Maponga in Masvingo

Two members of the Zimbabwe National Army stationed at Buffalo Range Airport have died after a vehicle they were traveling in collided with a Scania haulage truck along the Ngundu-Tanganda highway on Monday afternoon.

The two deceased were in a Mazda Premace vehicle that was being driven by one of them when the accident happened at the 95km-peg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the two vehicles were heading in the same direction when the driver of the haulage truck tried to overtake the Mazda vehicle which was turning right toward Chiredzi town.

There was a collision between the two vehicles resulting in the death of the two ZNA members.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were still underway to establish circumstances behind the fatal crash.

The deceased were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary.