Two years in jail for Zebra Kiss driver

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Mutoko magistrate has slapped the Zebra Kiss bus driver who caused an accident along Mutoko road with a two-year jail term after finding him guilty of reckless driving.

Mike Makwara (49) was facing reckless driving charges when he appeared at Mutoko magistrate court.

In its ruling the court banned Makwara from driving heavy vehicles and public service vehicles for life.

It also suspended him from driving commuter omnibuses before cancelling his driver’s licence.

The court heard that on the January 12, 2023 and along Harare Nyamapanda Road, Makwara was driving a passenger service vehicle, namely a Zhongtong bus registration mark and number AGB 2142 belonging to Tashllyt Investments commonly known as Zebra Kiss bus due west towards Mutoko.

It is the State’s case that at around 3:20 pm and at the 165 kilometre peg along the said road, another passenger service vehicle namely a Zhongtong bus registration mark and number AGB 2901 belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours was also travelling due west towards Mutoko, when the passenger service vehicle belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours showed the intention to overtake.

It was alleged that the bus which was driven by the accused person started obstructing it by occupying the middle and right lane competing for passengers.

As a result of continuous obstruction, the Rimbi Travel and Tours failed to make an overtaking manoeuvre and got involved in an accident with another vehicle, namely, a Shackman Tipper truck, registration mark and number, ABS 7956.

The court heard that Makwara’s driving conduct was unlawful.