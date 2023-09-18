Two-year-old electrocuted

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A two-year-old boy from Portlet Farm in Chinhoyi was last week electrocuted after inserting a steel nail into a live electricity socket.

The boy, identified by police as Leeroy Linnel Sakatero, is said to have also tried to lick the nail with his tongue last Wednesday afternoon.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the tragic incident.

“Police confirm a case of sudden death by electrocution which occurred on September 13, 2023, at Plot 10, Portlet Farm, Chinhoyi in which a male infant died in his parents’ bedroom.”

The police said the child’s mother, Nomsa Tembo (26), was outside the house doing other chores when the tragedy occurred.

The body was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Inspector Chitove urged parents and guardians to jealously guard minors against harm by putting security around dangerous points, gadgets, or objects.