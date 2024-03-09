Two-year-old baby kidnapped in Gweru: Police investigating the incident

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A 26-year-old woman from Gweru lost her two-year-old baby girl after she was kidnapped while getting out of the hospital by three women and a man before they later dumped her and drove away with the baby.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the mother, Ms Loraine Hungwe was getting out of Gweru Provincial Hospital where she had gone to obtain a birth record when she got into a lift at a hitchhiking point adjacent to the hospital gate intending to get into town.

“In the car, a Toyota Acqua Reg AFW 6808, there were three ladies one of them who was also holding a baby and a male driver,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said while driving into town the driver of the vehicle diverted the route alleging he wanted to drop off one of the passengers in the Southview suburb.

“While in Southview, the driver stopped and asked Ms Hungwe to put her baby on the seat and help the other woman to get out of the car. While Ms Hungwe was out of the vehicle the driver drove away in the direction of Bulawayo Highway, leaving Ms Hungwe to chase after them on foot but to no avail.”

She then reported the matter to the police.