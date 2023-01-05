Two thieves arrested for breaking into 11 houses

The arrest of Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu and Howard Marange led to the recovery of the stolen property

TWO suspected thieves who broke into 11 houses in and around Bulawayo have been arrested and police recovered property worth US$2 730 and R44 200.

The two are Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu (age not given) and Howard Marange (32) who committed the offences between April and December last year.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu and Howard Marange aged 32 in connection with eleven cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft cases which occurred in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo between April 13, 2022 and December 30, 2022, where property worth US$2 730 and R44 220 was stolen.

“On December 31, 2022, police in Bulawayo arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu after recovering one of the stolen cellphones which had been sold to a Cowdray Park resident. Thembinkosi then implicated Howard Marange leading to his arrest,” he said.

He said the arrest led to the recovery of the stolen property which include groceries, two 32-inch television sets, two solar panels, three gas cylinders and a radio, among other valuables, all worth US$2 320 and R44 220.

Police in Guyu in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province have also arrested Silas Sibanda (33) and a male juvenile aged 17 in a case of robbery which a complainant aged 35, who was driving a scotch cart, was attacked before R2 000 and the scotch cart were stolen on January 1 near Sukwi Business Centre.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen scotch cart. The suspects were armed with a pistol.

The other suspect, Lovemore Sibanda is on the run.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of stock theft which occurred at Gumani Village, Ward 6 Mzingwane, Tongwe area in Beitbridge between December 14, 2022 and December 28, 2022 where an unknown suspect allegedly stole 32 goats from the complainant’s pen.