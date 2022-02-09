Two teenagers arrested over robbery spree

Crime Reporter

TWO teenagers operating a five-member gang targeting motorists parked in secluded areas have been arrested in Bulawayo with police also hunting another gang of armed robbers who raided a church in the same city on Saturday morning and got away with US$300, R20 000 and $10 000.

The two teenagers, Brian Mathe alias Mpofu (19) and Tawanda Chifamba Rashayi (18), have so far been linked to nine robberies and carjackings. A third member of the gang is also in custody. The police are hunting the remaining two.

They are suspected to be part of the gang targeting motorists parked in secluded areas in and around Bulawayo before stealing their cars and valuables. The two were arrested on Saturday when their homes were raided.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the gang was active between August 3 and October 25 last year.

“The gang would attack unsuspecting motorists who would have parked in secluded bushy areas before stealing vehicles and valuables. So far the suspects have been linked to nine robbery cases. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

Police first arrested an accomplice, Brighton Nyathi, alias Sibonyonyo who then implicated Mpofu and Rashayi, leading to their arrests.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are also investigating a church robbery along Waverly Road in Thorngroove on Saturday at around 2am.

Five robbers armed with axes, a bolt cutter and a metal rod attacked two pastors aged 35 and 36 who were sleeping in a house at the church and stole US$300, R20 000 as well as $10 000 cash.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the robbers forced their way inside the room where the pastors were sleeping and attacked them, at the same time demanding cash and keys to the safe. The pastors handed over the keys to the robbers who opened the safe and stole the money before locking the pastors inside the storeroom where the safe was held.

One of the pastors managed to get out through a window and called the police.

Investigations are still in progress.