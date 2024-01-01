Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Two sisters up for drug dealing

Crime Reporter

Two sisters have been arrested in Harare and Chitungwiza on allegations of illegally dealing in Crystal Meth commonly known as mutoriro.

The two were arrested in separate incidents by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics last Friday.

One of the sisters was arrested with drugs worth $5 million while the other one had drugs worth $30 000.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On December 29, 2023, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested Brenda Jinjike aged 40, alias Mai Dee, for unlawful possession of 50 grams of Crystal Meth with a street value of $5 000 000. The detectives intercepted the suspect along Makumbe Drive, Madokero and found a sachet of Crystal Meth in the Mercedes Benz vehicle the suspect was driving.

“Meanwhile, on December 29, 2023, the suspect’s sister, Letina Jinjike aged 47 alias Mai Mobby, was arrested at a house along Jekacheka Road, St Marys, Chitungwiza, for unlawful possession of three grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of $30 000,” he said.

Meanwhile, on December 30, 2023, Police in Chimanimani acted on received information and arrested Tawanda Mlambo (28) for unlawful cultivation of 108 plants of dagga with a height of about 90 centimetres at Rujeko Village, Chikukwa.

Police in Zvishavane also arrested Aluis Mazvangani (46) in connection with the illegal cultivation of 43 plants of dagga measuring between 30 centimetres and 1.5 metres at Guti Village, Mazvihwa.

