Two robbers up for kidnapping

Crime Reporter

TWO suspected armed robbers were arrested in Kadoma on New Year’s Eve, a few minutes after they had kidnapped a 27-year-old man at Waverly Bus Stop and robbed him of US$82 cash while another man was arrested in Mt Darwin for attacking a police officer carrying out his duties.

The two robbery suspects are believed to be part of a four-men gang that were moving around with a Honda Fit, targeting people in and around Kadoma. It is alleged that when they arrived at the bus stop, they dragged the victim into their getaway car before speeding off towards Rimuka. Alert police officers who were manning a roadblock then pursued the car leading to the arrest of two of the suspects. The other two fled from the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police officers manning Chitezi roadblock heard the man call for help and chases the vehicle, rescuing the kidnapped man and arresting two suspects red handed, although the other two managed to dodge the arrest team and run off.

Also on New Year’s Eve, a 34-year-old Harare man lost a Subaru Forester vehicle that he left unattended with the car keys in the ignition at Vivacious complex near Mbudzi Roundabout, while he went into one of the shops at the complex.

Meanwhile, police have warned criminals who are attacking law enforcement agents who will be performing their constitutional duties that they will be arrested.

On Thursday last week police in Mt Darwin arrested Tapiwa Masarirambi (38) on charges of attempting to defeat the course of justice after he attacked a police officer and blocked him from arresting Norest Tsungu who was being arrested for unlawful entry and theft. It is suspected Tsungu broke into a shop and stole cash and groceries at Chakanza area, Chesa, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Ndali, Chiredzi arrested Isheunesu Chikochi (21) on charges of stock theft which occurred on Monday last week, with Chikochi the prime suspect in the theft of 11 cattle from a single kraal. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspect at Muteyo Business Centre while he was driving the cattle leading to the recovery of the stolen stock.

The suspect has since appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate court where he was remanded in custody