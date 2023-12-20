Two robbers operating from SA shot dead

TWO suspected robbers who were operating from South Africa were yesterday shot dead in Harare.

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

TWO suspected robbers who were operating from South Africa and had this week arrived in the country to commit a spate of criminal activities including to kidnap some prominent people for ransom were yesterday shot dead in Harare.

Their four other accomplices were also arrested following a shootout with detectives at a guest house they had booked in the city.

In a statement today, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of Jabulani Ngobeni aged 45 and Godknows Machingura aged 44 during a shoot-out incident in Arcadia, Harare and the arrest of Ndiafhi Makhado aged 39, Andrew Masubelele aged 38, Paul Zhou aged 55 and Emmanuel Makamo aged 22 for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Kwekwe on December 19, 2023.

“Ndiafhi Makhado, Jabulano Ngobeni, Andrew Masubelele and Emmanuel Makamo had travelled from South Africa to commit armed robberies,” he said.

Yesterday, detectives from CID Homicide in Harare received information that the suspects were booked at a guest house along Mauritius Road in Arcadia and carried out a raid, which resulted in the shootout.

Police have so far recovered two 9mm pistols and 13 rounds of ammunition.

Further investigations also revealed that the gang had hired two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner (AFX 0554) and a Honda Fit vehicle (AFO 7446), which they wanted to use to commit their criminal activities.