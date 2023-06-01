Two pupils, woman kidnapped in separate incidents

Crime Reporter

TWO pupils aged 11 and 12 were kidnapped in separate incidents in Harare and Chinhoyi while another woman was also kidnapped by unknown suspects in Dzivarasekwa.

Police said they are worried with such cases and they have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The ZRP is concerned with cases of kidnapping in which learners are being targeted.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of kidnapping in which a grade six pupil aged 11 was kidnapped while going to school by four unknown suspects who were travelling in a black Toyota Noah on May 29, 2023 at around 6.30am in Glenview. The victim was later dumped along 13th Avenue in Glen View 3,” he said.

In another case of kidnapping which occurred near Chengetanai Old People’s Home in Chinhoyi on May 30, a 12-year-old grade 7 learner was abducted by three unknown suspects travelling in a white kombi.

The victim was later dumped in Avlon Park.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Harare woman was kidnapped by three unknown males travelling in a kombi at Copa Cabana Rank on May 25 after boarding the vehicle intending to go to Dzivarasekwa.

The victim was dumped at Maringire Village in Chivi on May 28 after the suspects had alleged that the victim was too old.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which might assist in investigating such cases to report at any nearest police station.