Two people killed, four injured in hit and run

Crime Reporter

Police have identified and are seeking assistance to arrest a Honda Fit driver who ran over six people, killing two of them while the other four were injured in Kadoma in January this year.

The victims were walking along the Kadoma-Patchway Road when the incident occurred on January 22.

The driver who has since been identified as Evans Vengwa (age not given) did not stop after the accident and is facing two counts of culpable homicide, among other charges once arrested.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for the suspect.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Evans Vengwa, NR 10-007291-R-10, who is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred on January 22, 2023 along Kadoma Patchway Road.

“The suspect, who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle, hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road. Subsequently, after the accident, the suspect ran away leaving the vehicle at the scene.

“The victims were taken to Kadoma Hospital where two died upon admission. The suspect’s last known addresses are 2762 Munhumutapa Kadoma and Mudzimu Village, Nyamapanda. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have confirmed the arrest of Ediso Sani (48) in connection with a case of murder in which Cosmas Zimbo died after being stabbed in the chest and neck with a knife at a birthday party on Saturday in Highfield.

The suspect had accused the victim of dating his ex-wife.

Police in Gwanda also on Sunday arrested Fedwell Moyo in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 27, 2023 at Enyandeni Village 1.

The suspect allegedly hit his wife, Nomathemba Msipa (27) with a log and stone on the head and leg after an argument over R300 cash.

He then went on to bury the victim in a shallow grave in the field after discovering that she had died.

The body of the victim was exhumed by the police on Sunday.