Two nabbed for tampering with fuel pipeline

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau An 18-year-old herd boy was yesterday jailed for 20 years by the Beitbridge Regional Court after he was convicted of raping his employer’s 12-year-old niece. The herd boy, who resides in the Zezani area under Chief Tshithaudze, is accused of having committed the offence in January this year. He pleaded not guilty […]