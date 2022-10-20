Two nabbed for robbery, rape

"Police in Kuwadzana arrested Dexter Mugaro aged 28 and Point Nzaramwarima aged 31 in connection with two cases of rape and four cases of robbery which occurred in the Kuwadzana area of Harare between August and October 2022," he said.

Crime Reporter

Two Harare men who were in the habit of robbing and raping some of their victims in separate incidents have been arrested in Kuwadzana, Harare.

The suspects are alleged to have committed four robberies and two rape cases between August and last month in the capital.

They were arrested following a tip-off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Kuwadzana arrested Dexter Mugaro aged 28 and Point Nzaramwarima aged 31 in connection with two cases of rape and four cases of robbery which occurred in the Kuwadzana area of Harare between August and October 2022,” he said.

They are still assisting police with investigations.

Police in Harare have also arrested Tadiwanashe Pepa (35) in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Adbernie on October 18 at around 2pm.

The suspect stole an unregistered Toyota Aqua vehicle which was parked with keys on the ignition at a house along Spurn Road before driving off.

Meanwhile, on October 17, Police in Bulawayo also arrested Elias Mpofu (29) for a robbery case which occurred at Bona Mine, Inyathi last Saturday at around midnight.

The suspect, together with his three accomplices who are still at large, attacked two mine workers who were sleeping in the offices before stealing US$1 365, two cellphones and 66.3g of gold.

The suspects were armed with a pick and an axe.