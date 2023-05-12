Two nabbed for 25 robbery cases in Masvingo

Crime Reporter

Two suspects have been arrested on allegations of committing 25 armed robbery cases in Masvingo using an AK47 assault rifle.

The two are Nelson Matsvange and Frank Tirivani who committed the cases between March last year and May this year.

Police have since recovered the rifle which had 31 rounds of ammunition.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Nelson Matsvange aged 44 and Frank Tirivani aged 36 in connection with 25 armed robbery cases which occurred between March 2022 and May 2023 in Masvingo.

“On May 1, 2023, detectives from CID Masvingo arrested Nelson Matsvange at Village 13 Crown Range, Zaka after CCTV footage linked him to a case of armed robbery which occurred at Musvovi Business Centre, Renco, Masvingo. The suspect implicated two other suspects who are still at large and Frank Tirivani, leading to his arrest at Ringirayi Village, Zaka,” he said.

The arrest led to the recovery of an AK47 rifle which was hidden in a cave in Chivamba area, Zaka, with a magazine of 31 live rounds of ammunition, five cellphones, an HP laptop, a satchel, two machetes, a comforter blanket and US$50 cash.

“The suspects are linked to 25 cases of armed robbery and one case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at Manjirenji Game Park, Chiredzi in March 2022 where an AK47 rifle with 31 rounds of live ammunition were stolen.

“The suspects cleared a case of robbery which occurred at Machiva Clinic, Zaka in January 2023 and other four robbery cases which occurred at Gororo Business Centre, Chivi in May 2023,” Asst CommNyathi said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since implored business owners to enhance security systems at business premises.

“Meanwhile, armed robbery syndicates are warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with them as police crack teams are on high alert to ensure that the law takes its course,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.