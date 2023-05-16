Two more suspects in court over US$170 000 mining equipment theft

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two more suspects implicated in the theft of mining equipment belonging to a company based in Harare worth US$170 000 yesterday appeared in court.

Lovemore Tirivanhu Kunaka aka God Muroma (55) and Prisca Mutare (34) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with three counts of unlawful entry.

They were remanded in custody pending bail application.

The complainant is Fideliquip Mining Machinery Private Limited represented by its managing director Wang Xiangrul.

Mutare is employed as a security guard.

The State alleged that on February 23, at around 5pm, the complainant secured his warehouse by closing all windows and locked the warehouse’s main entrance door leaving everything intact before going to his residential place.

During the night, the pair, together with their accomplices Tendai Banda, Margaret Jeke, William Nyika, who are already remanded under CRB 4233-35/23, Nyasha Fote aka Chapeyama, Edson Saidon Nyamuchengwa, Nelson Nyamuchengwa, Franco, Mukuwe and Jamukoko who are still at large connived to steal from the complainant.

They went to the complainant’s premise where they used a duplicate key to gain entry.

Whilst inside, the accused persons took 20X G15 Pam Pam,100 jackhammers, 20 grinding shafts, 30x25kgs of bolts and nuts, 20×10 boxes of solar lights,20x50m water horse pipes,150 drill beats, 15×25 grinding mill belts, 100 bearing covers and loaded them in their motor vehicles and locked the warehouse.

The court heard that on May 4, the complainant discovered that the accused persons were captured under closed circuit television committing the offence and filed a police report.

On the second count, on March 3, the accused persons using the same style stole industrial equipment.

On the third count, on April 20, the accused persons allegedly used the same operandi again and stole various pieces of equipment.

The total value of stolen equipment is US$170 000 and only US$5 280 was recovered.

Mr Zebediah Bofu prosecuted.