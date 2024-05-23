Two months for Harare City Council’s asset verification, valuation exercise

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The City of Harare has launched an asset verification and valuation exercise that will help the local authority to effectively manage its assets.

The exercise is also expected to optimise service delivery and ensure financial transparency to enhance the long-term sustainability of infrastructure.

Speaking during the official launch at Rowan Martin in Harare, City of Harare town clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the move is in line with Government’s call to action which requires local authorities to undertake valuation of land.

Said Engineer Chisango: “The International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) require the city to undertake valuation of all its assets.”

“The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion through the Office of the Accountant General has availed the National Valuation Guidelines to guide us in the valuation exercise,” he said.

Engineer Chisango has set a deadline of two months for the asset valuation exercis