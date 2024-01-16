  • Today Tue, 16 Jan 2024

Two Mhangura farmers lose 23 cattle to poisoning

Crime Reporter

At least 23 cattle belonging to two farmers in Mhangura died over the weekend after drinking water suspected to have been laced with cyanide.

The incident occurred at Rixton Village 4 where the cattle drank from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant.

One of the farmers lost 19 cattle with the other losing four.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Mhangura are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of 23 cattle due to suspected cyanide poisoning which occurred on January 13, 2024, at Rixton Village 4.

“The cattle died on the spot after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant,” he said.

