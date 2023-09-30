  • Today Sat, 30 Sep 2023

Two men die in tragic well accident

Daniel Chigunwe

Herald Correspondent

Barely two weeks after the tragic death of three girls by drowning, fate has struck again in Mazowe Central’s Ward 5, Chiweshe, following the death of two men in a well mishap.

Police at the scene retrieving the bodies of the two

The two have been identified as Prosper Mambodza (34) of Mhindurwa village and Lesly Shangwa (39) of Shangwa village.

Ward 5 councillor Edmore Mandaza confirmed the sad incident.

“We are mourning the death of two men from my Ward who died in well they were removing mud, the first man who was down got suffocated and called for help prompting the other one to go down and rescue.

“After successfully tying him with a rope and placing him in a tin, the third guy who was outside started pulling the rope, however almost halfway the rope broke sending the man falling back in, landing on his colleague who was following behind and they both fell to their death,” said Mandaza.

Police have since retrieved the bodies of the deceased.

