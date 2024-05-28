Two men arrested for raping their daughters

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A Hwedza man (46) and a Marondera man (50) were recently arrested for allegedly raping their biological daughters.

Allegations are that the Marondera man raped his 14-year-old daughter on several occasions and threatened to kill her if she ever disclosed it to anyone.

The matter only came to light on May 18 when a neighbour caught the man raping the minor. When the neighbour engaged the girl, she narrated her ordeal, leading to her father’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a Hwedza man was left with his children as his wife travelled.

Allegations are that during the night sometime in 2023, the man instructed his daughter and her two siblings to join him in his bedroom.

It is alleged that during that night, the man sneaked into his daughter’s blankets and ordered her to remove all her clothes.

He raped her once without any protection.

The matter came to light this year when someone posted a letter in the police suggestion box, prompting the police to investigate matter.

This led to the man’s arrest.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incidents and urged parents to always protect their children.

He also advised them never to trust anyone, including close relatives.