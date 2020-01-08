JUST IN:Two killed in cross-border bus accident

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo,Midlands Bureau

Two people died on the spot while several passengers were injured when a Gweru bound cross-border bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Fun Cargo just after Shangani River along the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway this morning.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said the driver of the bus belonging to Lawa Bus Services was trying to overtake when the accident occurred at around 2am.

“Two people in the Fun Cargo died on the spot while four other passengers, who were in the same car were seriously injured,” he said.

Insp Goko said passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries.

“The injured people were taken to Gweru Provincial hospital. But most of those who sustained injuries in the bus were treated and discharged,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged drivers to be always cautious and avoid over-taking on blind rises.

“It is important for drivers to always observe and obey road traffic rules so as to avoid such accidents,” he said.

