  • Today Tue, 20 Feb 2024

Two kids electrocuted in Harare

Two kids electrocuted in Harare National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Two children in Kuwadzana 5, Harare, were electrocuted while sleeping, due to an electrical fault.

The electrocuted children have been identified as Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo aged 6.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations revealed that the victims were electrocuted by an electrically malfunctioning refrigerator.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo (6) were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on 19th February 2024.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police have revealed that the victims were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping at Vengere Clinic.

“Police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped on a flower bed at Vengere Clinic on February 18, 2024,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information that might help in the case should report at the nearest police station.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Minister Mhona mourns NRZ accident victi... National

    Minister Mhona mourns NRZ accident victi...

    Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has sent a condolence message to the families of three National Railways of Zimbabwe workers who perished following a fatal train accident which occurred between Mutare and Machipanda at around 9pm last night. Preliminary investigations by the NRZ suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey