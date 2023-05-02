Two Kambuzuma Mutoriro peddlers arrested

Crime Reporter

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Kambuzuma after they were found in possession of 48g of Crystal Methamphetamine popularly known as ”Mutoriro”.

The Crystal methamphetamine is worth $480 000 and the suspects, Bothwell Mhaka and Kimberly Masango were arrested by detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On April 28, 2023, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, acted on the received information and arrested Bothwell Mhaka aged 27 and Kimberly Masango aged 19, at a certain house in Kambuzuma, in connection with unlawful possession of 48 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of $ 480 000,” he said.

Meanwhile, on April 28 again detectives from Drugs and Narcotics, Beitbridge intercepted a cross-border bus and arrested a passenger, Tinashe Chigodo (33), in connection with unlawful possession of unregistered medicines comprising, 21 x 50 x 150mls Adco Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 18 x 50 x 100 mls Bron Cleer Cough Syrup.