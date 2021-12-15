Two jailed for impersonation, robbery

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO men arrested in March after disguising as police and army officers investigating a robbery case at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi with the intention of stealing gold ore have been fined.

Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Rumbidzai Chuma slapped Isaac Masarakufa (37) of 1365 Mzari Extension, Chinhoyi and Takemore Kapungu (27) who resides at 3257 16 Extension Mbizvo, Kwekwe, with a $30 000 fine a-piece or 60-day jail terms.

They were charged with two counts of ‘impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official, while the third count was for contravening the Mines and Minerals Act.

They were found not guilty on the first two counts, but convicted on the third count.

Mr Tafadzwa Rwodzi appeared for the State.