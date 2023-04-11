  • Today Tue, 11 Apr 2023

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

TWO girls aged 12 and 13 drowned on Sunday while they were swimming in a disused quarry pit near Donnybrook Racecourse.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

The bodies of the girls were taken to a local mortuary for post mortem.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On April 9, 2023, police in Mabvuku recorded a sad incident where two girls aged 12 and 13 drowned in a disused quarry pit, near Donnybrook Racecourse while swimming,” he said.

He said they will release more details on the case.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments