Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

Crime Reporter

TWO girls aged 12 and 13 drowned on Sunday while they were swimming in a disused quarry pit near Donnybrook Racecourse close to Mabvuku on the eastern outskirts of Harare.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The bodies of the girls were taken to a hospital mortuary for postmortem, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

Cases of young people drowning have been on the increase and in February, three children aged four, five and six and a young man of 19 drowned in separate incidents with police expressing concern over the safety of children countrywide.

The young man and one child drowned in Jotsholo, while the other two children drowned in Mberengwa.

On February 23, 2023, Mthulisi Nhlalo Ndlovu aged 5 of St George Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Jotsholo, drowned in a two-metre deep well when his guardians left him alone at home.

On February 24, Donald Gwezuva (6) and Praymore Shoko (4) of Chidanhika Village, Chief Mapiravana, Mberengwa lost their lives after drowning in a 1.5m deep pool.

The parents of the children had left the children at home while attending a local meeting.

On February 25, 2023, the body of Resistance Mhlanga (19) of Banda Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Jotsholo was retrieved from the flooded Gwayi River which he had tried to cross.

Again in February, a swimming expedition ended in tragedy when two boys from the Kwalu 2 (Mfelandawonye) suburb in Beitbridge, drowned in an abandoned pool near Limpopo View suburb.

The two were in a group of five boys who were swimming in the pond around midday. Two others were able to swim out and sought help, resulting in the third boy being saved from drowning by five body-builders working out nearby, who swiftly rushed to the scene.