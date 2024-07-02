Two elephants gunned down

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has shot and killed two elephants that were terrorising residents in Beitbridge East and some sections of Beitbridge town.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said the two jumbos were killed near the town council’s peri-urban farm after being hunted down by parks rangers.

“When human and wildlife conflict arises and the lives of humans are at risk, we are duty bound to act and hence we shot and killed the two elephants,” said Mr Farawo.

“They had become problem animals in the town, especially around the Beitbridge council farm.”

He said people must report problem animals to the authorities as soon as possible so that they are professionally handled.