Two drown, one missing as boat capsizes

Walter Nyamukondiwa-Kariba Bureau

At least two people drowned in Lake Kariba while another one is still missing after a boat capsized just after launching from Chawara Harbour.

The boat, which was carrying passengers and grocery stock for a shop at Gache Gache Fishing Camps, was reportedly hit by a wave and drowed.

At least three passengers managed to swim to safety.

Search efforts have so far led to the discovery of two bodies, a mother and her child.

“The boat was overloaded with people and supplies for a shop. It could not hold up when a strong wave hit and it started drowning,” said a police source.

The accident comes just two months after another boat capsized, killing five people owing to overloading.