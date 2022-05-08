Two die in stampede at Castle Tankard

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Two people were killed in a stampede after the Castle Tankard musical performances by Winky D at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare last night, police have confirmed.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victims as Thomas Maari (43) and Emilia Makoga (44) both of Hatcliff in Harare.

The incident is reported to have occurred at 10.05pm when people were leaving through an inside exit.

Police urged organisers of social gatherings, especially in the entertainment sector, to limit the numbers of attendees.

The organisers of the Castle Tankard and Mashonaland Turf Club expressed sadness at the fatalities and injuries and passed condolences to bereaved families.

