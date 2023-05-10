Two die, 15 injured as truck veers off road while sitting on top of tobacco bales

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two people died while 15 others were seriously injured when a lorry ferrying their tobacco bales lost control and veered off the road as they sat on top of the bales.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the accident happened on May 3 along the Harare-Denda-Bindura Road.

The vehicle, a DAF truck, had 20 passengers, four seated at the front seat and 16 sitting on top of tobacco bales in the loading box.

Sgt Major Chikasha said on approaching the 69-kilometre peg, the driver, Aleck Munava, lost control of the vehicle, which swerved several times before landing on its left side, blocking the road.

Two people, Yolanda Nyamande (26) and Alu Nyamande (8) were pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura Hospital while 15 others who were injured were admitted.

Among the injured were minors aged 6, 9, 12 and 13.