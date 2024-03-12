Two Dead, 17 injured in head-on collision on Gweru-Mvuma Road

TWO passengers died on the spot while 17 others including two drivers escaped with injuries following a head-on collision involving two commuter omnibuses, along Gweru- Mvuma road on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the accident occurred at about 4:30 PM.

He said Trust Matavire (26) of Chivhu was driving a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle along Gweru – Mvuma road towards Mvuma with 17 passengers on board.

“Luckmore Isheanesu Chiwundura (21) of St Patricks, Gweru was also driving a Nissan Caravan going the opposite direction with four passengers on board. On approaching the 65-kilometre peg it is alleged that Matavire tried to avoid a pothole resulting in a head-on collision,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said two people died on the spot, one from Matavire’s vehicle and the other from Chiwundura’s vehicle.

He said 17 others escaped with injuries.

The injured were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment. – The Chronicle